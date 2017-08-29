Kansas pulls police officer's certification after complaint

Kansas revoked on Tuesday the certification of a former police officer after a government watchdog's complaint about his 1995 California misdemeanor conviction for domestic violence.
Former Marion police officer Michael A. Stone's last day on the job was Aug. 5. A five-page order from the state Commission on Peace Officers Standards and Training was dated Aug. 9, but was not finalized until Tuesday in order to give him time to request a hearing. He did not contest the commission's action.
Stone did not immediately respond to a Facebook message seeking comment on the decision, but he told The Associated Press earlier this month in a Facebook message that he wants to "move on from this."
A July 5 complaint filed by blogger Lee White alleged the California conviction disqualified Stone from serving as a police officer. White is a former local newspaper and radio reporter who once covered Butler County. He now writes for his "Butler County Watchdog" blog.
The commission said its decision was based on Stone's California domestic abuse conviction. It ordered him to return to the commission all evidence of his certification as a law enforcement officer.
Stone did not initially contest the California misdemeanor state domestic violence charge, court records show. He was found guilty and sentenced to two days in jail and three years of probation.
Stone repeatedly struck his then wife, Misty Stone, in the face with his fist, and the officer who responded to the incident wrote that her face was reddened and slightly swollen, according to a police report on the incident obtained by AP through an open records request.
In 1997, the court granted a defense motion to dismiss the misdemeanor state case, but the complaint to Kansas regulators contends the expungement did not allow him to become a law enforcement officer.
The commission in its order cited a Kansas law that prohibits anyone convicted of a domestic violence from becoming a law enforcement officer in the state, whether or not a misdemeanor domestic violence conviction is later expunged or whether there is a later a diversion agreement.
Stone previously worked as a corrections officer at the El Dorado Correctional Facility, as a Butler County Sheriff's Department deputy and as police chief in Florence.
Misty Stone after her divorce filed a protection from abuse petition against him in 2006 in Butler County that was later dismissed when she failed to show up at a hearing, court records show.
