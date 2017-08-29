More Videos

  • Coast Guard helicopters rescue Harvey victims from rapidly rising floodwaters

    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Houston airlifted victims of the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey to safety on Sunday, August 27 in Houston, Texas. People and their pets were hoisted up to a helicopter.

University fires professor who blamed Harvey on GOP vote

The Associated Press

August 29, 2017 12:05 PM

TAMPA, Fla.

The University of Tampa has fired a visiting assistant professor who suggested in a tweet that Hurricane Harvey's destruction is "instant karma" for Texas because it voted Republican.

Sociology professor Kenneth L. Storey posted the tweet and two responses on Sunday before removing the entire thread and his profile photo.

University spokesman Eric Cardenas said in a statement Tuesday that Storey was fired after the school weathered an outpouring of online outrage over the comments.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Storey issued an apology on Monday, writing that he "never meant to wish ill will upon any group."

In a Facebook post on Monday evening, the university said it "stands in solidarity with the people impacted by Hurricane Harvey."

Officials said another sociology professor will take over Storey's classes.

