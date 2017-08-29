Brazil revises decree allowing Amazon mining after criticism

In this Sept. 22, 2011 file photo, a youth jumps from an overpass into a river in Paragominas, northern state of Para, Brazil. Brazil's government revised a decree that strips protection from a national reserve between the northern states of Para and Amapa. The new decree announced late Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, still lifts the reserve designation from a gold- and copper-rich area in the two northern Brazilian states. But President Michel Temer’s administration clarifies that mining will not be allowed in conservation or indigenous areas within the former reserve. Andre Penner, File AP Photo