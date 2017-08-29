Man charged in Charlottesville beating arrested in Georgia

This image provided by the Monroe County Ga., Sheriff's Office shows Alex Michael Ramos, who turned himself Monday evening,, Aug. 28, 2017, in Monroe County, Ga. Ramos has been charged in connection with the beating of a black man during violent clashes in Charlottesville the day of a white nationalist rally on Aug. 12, 2017. Ramos faces one count of malicious wounding in the attack on DeAndre Harris, which was captured in photos and video that went viral. Monroe County Sheriff's office via AP)