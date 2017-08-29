Kentucky House holds private meeting to discuss pensions

Kentucky Republican state Rep. Jason Nemes walks into a private meeting of the state House of Representatives on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 in Frankfort, Ky. Lawmakers are scheduled to discuss a state-funded report recommending major changes to the public pension system. An attorney for The Associated Press has objected to the meeting. An attorney for House Speaker Jeff Hoover said the meeting did not violate the state's open meetings law. Adam Beam AP Photo