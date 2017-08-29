More Politics News

Court says it can't enforce Indiana DCS caseload limits

The Associated Press

August 29, 2017 10:50 AM

INDIANAPOLIS

The Indiana Supreme Court says it can't force the state Department of Child Services to abide by caseload limits that are required by law.

The Indianapolis Star reports that the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana sued the department and its director in 2015 on behalf of family case manager Mary Price. Price argued that she and other workers had workloads that were too heavy and were putting children at risk.

The court ruled Monday that the caseload issue isn't one that can be resolved through a judicial decision. The court says it doesn't want to get involved in the department's daily operations.

Price was handling more than 40 ongoing cases when the lawsuit was filed. State law ways case managers handle no more than 17 ongoing cases.

