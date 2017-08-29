Wisconsin DNR secretary Stepp leaving agency for EPA

In this Jan . 13, 2017, photo, Cathy Stepp, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, speaks during an interview in her office in Madison, Wis. In a statement Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, Gov. Scott Walker said that Stepp is resigning to take a job with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Stepp will become deputy administrator for the EPA's Region 7. Wisconsin State Journal via AP M.P. King