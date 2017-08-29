Mexican smuggler who hit US agent with rock gets 8-year term

FILE - This undated file photo released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows suspect Martel Valencia-Cortez, 39. Valencia-Cortez, a notorious human smuggler who struck a U.S. Border Patrol agent in the face with a rock after a foiled smuggling attempt in California, was sentenced Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 to more than eight years in prison.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP, file)