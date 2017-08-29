More Politics News

Retired deputy dies in river rafting accident

The Associated Press

August 29, 2017 9:03 AM

PORTLAND, Ore.

Authorities say a recently retired Clackamas County Sheriff's deputy has died in a river rafting accident.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook Monday that Deputy Greg Senior died over the weekend in Idaho.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (https://goo.gl/NW2SBf ) Sheriff Craig Roberts had no other details about what happened.

Senior worked with the sheriff's office for 27 years, serving as a corrections officer and also in the civil division, where deputies work to process and serve court orders.

Roberts says the hardworking Senior was nearly 7 feet tall and often called a "gentle giant" around the jail..

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’ 1:15

Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot

View More Video