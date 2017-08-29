Retired deputy dies in river rafting accident

Authorities say a recently retired Clackamas County Sheriff's deputy has died in a river rafting accident.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook Monday that Deputy Greg Senior died over the weekend in Idaho.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (https://goo.gl/NW2SBf ) Sheriff Craig Roberts had no other details about what happened.
Senior worked with the sheriff's office for 27 years, serving as a corrections officer and also in the civil division, where deputies work to process and serve court orders.
Roberts says the hardworking Senior was nearly 7 feet tall and often called a "gentle giant" around the jail..
Comments