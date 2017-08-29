In this photo taken Aug. 28, 2017, President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Confronting Harvey's fury, President Donald Trump is making an all-out push to show the federal government’s responsiveness to the massive storm that has lashed the Texas coast and caused catastrophic flooding.
Trump to travel to Texas for briefings on Harvey recovery

By KEN THOMAS Associated Press

August 29, 2017 8:59 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is making an all-out push to show the federal government's responsiveness to the massive storm that has lashed the Texas coast and caused catastrophic flooding.

Trump will travel to Texas on Tuesday for briefings on the federal government's work to help the state recover from Harvey's devastation.

The storm marks the first time Trump has been tested by a major natural disaster at the start of his administration.

The president was scheduled to get briefings on the relief efforts in Corpus Christi, Texas, and later meet with state officials at the emergency operations center in Austin. The president will be joined by first lady Melania Trump.

