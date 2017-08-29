Alleged extremist tried in Germany over police shooting

Wolfgang P., left, member of an anti-government extremist group arrives for the start of the trial at the district court in Nuremberg, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. The adherent of an anti-government extremist group has gone on trial in Germany over the fatal shooting of a police officer as authorities tried to confiscate the suspect’s hoard of firearms. Prosecutors accuse the defendant, identified only as Wolfgang P., of murder and attempted murder over the shooting in October in the Bavarian town of Georgensgmuend. dpa via AP Daniel Karmann