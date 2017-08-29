More Politics News

Trump: 'All option are on the table' after NK missile test

The Associated Press

August 29, 2017 7:42 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump says "all options are on the table" after North Korea launched ballistic missiles over Japan.

Trump says in a written statement Tuesday that "threatening and destabilizing actions" only increase North Korea's isolation in the region and around the world.

The president says North Korea's actions show "contempt for its neighbors" and that "all option are on the table" in terms of a U.S. response.

In a first, North Korea on Tuesday fired a midrange ballistic missile designed to carry a nuclear payload that flew over U.S. ally Japan and splashed into the northern Pacific Ocean.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’ 1:15

Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot

View More Video