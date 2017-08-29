Poland protests poor access to plane crash site in Russia

FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, April 10, 2010, Russian police officers walk near to wreckage at the plane crash site near Smolensk, western Russia. Poland expressed concerns to Russia on Tuesday Aug. 29, 2017, over what it called “difficulties” in accessing the site of the 2010 plane crash in Russia that killed Poland’s President Lech Kaczynski and 95 others. Sergey Ponomarev, FILE AP Photo