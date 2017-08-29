Not just Rohingya, but also Buddhists, flee Myanmar violence

Buddhist Rakhine people who fled from Maungdaw line up to ride a ferry ship to Sittwe Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Buthidaung, Myanmar's western Rakhine state. Both the government, in official statements, and its critics, in posts on social medias often accompanied by video clips, said there was widespread burning of buildings and even whole neighborhoods in Maungdaw township in northern Rakhine on Sunday. AP Photo)