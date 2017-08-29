More Politics News

Trump's Cabinet struggles with whether to defend their boss

By JOSH LEDERMAN and CATHERINE LUCEY Associated Press

August 29, 2017 3:41 AM

WASHINGTON

Under intense pressure, members of President Donald Trump's Cabinet are struggling with whether to rebuke or defend him when he makes hard-to-defend comments such as his response to white nationalism in Charlottesville.

Some seek their distance, delicately taking issue with his remarks. Others decide it's safer to stand by him. Most would rather say nothing at all.

Though the friction has been building for months, Trump's polarizing response to Charlottesville was a catalyst. The fallout has continued to dog his administration more than two weeks later.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was the latest administration member forced to take a position in a TV interview. He emphasized that the State Department and the American people hold values that are clear. But he also said that Trump "speaks for himself."

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’ 1:15

Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot

View More Video