State regulators fine company in West Virginia miner's death

The Associated Press

August 29, 2017 3:37 AM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

After a shuttle car operator was killed at a West Virginia coal mine public documents show its operator has been cited and fined by state regulators.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports eight pages made public Monday during a state Coal Mine Health and Safety board meeting say Pinnacle Mining Co. was cited following an investigation of the 44-year-old miner's death.

Luches Rosser was pronounced dead shortly before 1 a.m. May 19 at a Welch hospital. His head had struck two different steel I-beams hours before when he and another worker were traveling in an underground locomotive at a mine in Wyoming County.

State officials proposed a "special assessment" $10,000 fine after investigators found there was no warning light or reflective signs marking where the clearance height changed and Rosser struck his head.

