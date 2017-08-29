Freeport to cut stake in Indonesia mine after gov't pressure

FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 13, 2017, photo, Chief Executive Officer for Freeport-McMoRan Copper and Gold Richard Adkerson addresses the APEC CEO Summit in Singapore. Indonesia is allowing Freeport-McMoRan to continue operating a giant gold and copper mine after the U.S. company agreed Tuesday to relinquish majority ownership of it to the government. Gemunu Amarasinghe, File AP Photo