More Politics News

Tennessee Capitol Commission to take up Forrest bust removal

The Associated Press

August 29, 2017 1:24 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Republican Gov. Bill Haslam's call to remove a bust of a Confederate cavalry general and early Ku Klux Klan leader Nathan Bedford Forrest from the state Capitol building is getting its first hearing this week.

The State Capitol Commission is scheduled to meet on Friday to consider Haslam's renewed request to relocate the bust. It's the first step in a lengthy process laid out by Tennessee's "Heritage Protection Act."

Haslam first called for the bust's removal after the 2015 slayings of nine black churchgoers in Charleston, South Carolina, and again after this month's deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Forrest amassed a fortune as a plantation owner and slave trader in Memphis before the Civil War. His bust at the state Capitol was unveiled in 1978.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’ 1:15

Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot

View More Video