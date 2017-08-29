More Politics News

Flags lowered to honor sailor killed in Navy collision

The Associated Press

August 29, 2017 12:27 AM

ALBANY, N.Y.

Flags will be flown at half-staff on New York state government buildings to honor a sailor from the Hudson Valley who was killed when the USS John McCain collided with an oil tanker off Singapore.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo says flags will fly at half-staff on Tuesday to honor Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Corey George Ingram, of Poughkeepsie, and the other nine sailors killed in the Aug. 21 collision.

The crash ripped a gash in the McCain's hull, flooding crew berths and machinery and communications rooms.

The Navy said on Monday that divers had recovered the remains of all 10 sailors who went missing last week.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

