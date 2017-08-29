More Politics News

Dozens of local Ohio officials head to White House meeting

The Associated Press

August 29, 2017 12:12 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

More than 80 county commissioners and other local officials from around Ohio are anticipated at a White House meeting aimed at building stronger relationships between President Donald Trump and U.S. communities.

A White House spokesman says the event Tuesday will feature policy discussions with White House staff members as well as presentations from various federal agencies. It is part of a series of meetings the Trump administration has sponsored in order to strengthen its local connections and to build stronger relationships.

Participants come from more than half of Ohio's 88 counties. They include 27 chairs of county commissions.

