Wyoming lawyer suspended for 2 years

The Wyoming Supreme Court has suspended the former supervising attorney for the Cody public defender's office for two years.
A press release from the Wyoming Bar Association says Nick Beduhn's suspension "resulted from professional misconduct by Beduhn in a number of client matters, including violation of Beduhn's duties of competence, diligence, and maintaining communication with clients."
The Cody Enterprise reports (http://bit.ly/2vyOX5y ) that the investigation into Beduhn began May 10, when his license to practice was initially suspended.
Beduhn did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Enterprise.
In addition to the two year suspension, Beduhn was ordered to pay $3,750 in administrative fees and nearly $5,500 in fines to the Bar Association and more than $1,000 in restitution to a former client.
