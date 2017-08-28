More Politics News

Wyoming lawyer suspended for 2 years

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 8:25 PM

CODY, Wyo.

The Wyoming Supreme Court has suspended the former supervising attorney for the Cody public defender's office for two years.

A press release from the Wyoming Bar Association says Nick Beduhn's suspension "resulted from professional misconduct by Beduhn in a number of client matters, including violation of Beduhn's duties of competence, diligence, and maintaining communication with clients."

The Cody Enterprise reports (http://bit.ly/2vyOX5y ) that the investigation into Beduhn began May 10, when his license to practice was initially suspended.

Beduhn did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Enterprise.

In addition to the two year suspension, Beduhn was ordered to pay $3,750 in administrative fees and nearly $5,500 in fines to the Bar Association and more than $1,000 in restitution to a former client.

