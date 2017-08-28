Secretary of State Rex Tillerson listens during a meeting between President Donald Trump and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson listens during a meeting between President Donald Trump and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. Evan Vucci AP Photo
Tillerson to abolish most special envoys, including climate

By JOSH LEDERMAN Associated Press

August 28, 2017 7:37 PM

WASHINGTON

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson plans to eliminate more than half the U.S. special envoys including the climate change envoy as part of his State Department overhaul.

Tillerson notified Congress in his a letter on Monday. His letter says 30 of the current 66 envoys or "special representatives" will stay. The rest of the envoys, their staffs and budgets will be absorbed into other offices or combined with other positions.

There will no longer be envoys for the Iran nuclear deal or closing the Guantanamo Bay prison. Tillerson is keeping envoys for religious freedom, fighting anti-Semitism and LGBT rights.

The move has long been called for by think tanks, lawmakers and the diplomats' union. But it's attracted new scrutiny in the Trump administration amid plans to drastically cut the budget.

