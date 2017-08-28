More Politics News

Prosecutors reject claim of false grand jury testimony

By RANDALL CHASE Associated Press

August 28, 2017 7:27 PM

DOVER, Del.

Prosecutors are asking a federal judge to dismiss a request by attorneys for four former Wilmington Trust executives charged with bank fraud for document production and an evidentiary hearing involving grand jury proceedings.

Defense attorneys claimed in court papers last week that prosecutors may have knowingly presented false testimony to a grand jury.

The defense claims a Federal Reserve examiner told the FBI in 2013 that he knew the bank did not report all of its matured loans as past due. But an FBI agent told a grand jury in 2015 that the examiner was not aware that the bank waived certain loans from past due reporting.

Prosecutors said in court papers Monday that the defense is mischaracterizing the examiner's statement to the FBI and taking it out of context.

