Sioux City guilty of firing at deputy, faces up to 25 years

A jury has convicted a Sioux City man of attempted murder for firing more than a dozen shots at a Woodbury County sheriff's deputy.
The Sioux City Journal reports jurors Monday found Melvin Spencer guilty in the February incident, in which he fired 16 shots at Deputy Mike Lenz after a vehicle chase. Lenz wasn't hit but at least five rounds struck his patrol vehicle.
Earlier, Brittney Hood, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges related to the incident. She initially fled police in a vehicle before stopping and running away. Spencer then drove off.
Hood was sentenced to 90 days in jail.
The 25-year-old Spencer could be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison. His sentencing date hasn't been scheduled.
