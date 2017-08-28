More Politics News

Despite honor code concerns, Air Force ROTC stay at BYU

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 6:05 PM

PROVO, Utah

An Air Force ROTC detachment at Brigham Young University appears to be staying, despite concerns about the non-Mormon commander reluctance to sign BYU's honor code.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2wdmkOc ) officials with BYU and U.S. Sen. Mike Lee say there are no plans for the detachment to leave, though they refused to elaborate.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints owns BYU. The honor code prohibits alcohol, drugs, coffee and other activities at all times.

Col. Timothy Hogan balked and BYU wouldn't waive the requirements. Hogan was working out of state-owned Utah Valley University in nearby Orem in February and there had been discussion about moving the unit to UVU, but those plans look to be off.

Neither university would say whether Hogan's office remained at UVU.

