South Korea says North fires projectile over Japan

In this Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, file photo, a man watches a screen showing an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at the Seoul Train Station in Seoul, South Korea. Three North Korea short-range ballistic missiles failed on Saturday, U.S. military officials said, which, if true, would be a temporary setback to Pyongyang's rapid nuclear and missile expansion. The banners read: "South Korean Presidential Office, National Security Director Chung Eui-yong chaired a National Security Council meeting." Lee Jin-man, File AP Photo