Puerto Rico mulls closing zoo, transfers animals amid crisis

FILE - In this July 7, 2017 file photo, a monkey stares out from its enclosure at the Dr. Juan A. Rivero Zoo in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico’s governor said Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 he is evaluating whether to close the island's only zoo as he announced some animals will be transferred elsewhere following concerns for their wellbeing amid an economic crisis, and after a puma died over the weekend. Danica Coto, File AP Photo