More Politics News

Connecticut police officer charged with DUI

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 4:52 PM

PLAINVILLE, Conn.

Authorities say a Connecticut police officer has been charged with driving under the influence.

Hartford Police Deputy Chief Brian Foley says an investigation is underway after Robert Lanza's arrest Sunday morning in Plainville.

Town police say officers stopped the 11-year Hartford police veteran after reports of an erratic driver on state Route 72. Authorities say Lanza slurred his words and smelled of alcohol but refused to say if he'd had anything to drink.

Police say the 44-year-old man was unsteady on his feet and wouldn't take sobriety tests.

Police administrators say they will review incident reports before determining whether to put Lanza on leave.

Lanza is also charged with interfering with an officer. It couldn't be determined Monday if he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot
Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

View More Video