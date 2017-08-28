Hawaii lawmakers meet to bail out cash-strapped rail project

Officials at Honolulu's cash-strapped $9.5 billion rail project are under pressure to deliver an adequate funding plan to the federal government, and Hawaii lawmakers are meeting in a special legislative session to find a financial solution.
State senators introduced a bill Monday calling for a combination of tax hikes and increased oversight after holding private meetings over several months with leaders of the Hawaii House of Representatives.
If rail officials don't present an adequate funding plan to the federal government by Sept. 15, they risk having to return more than $800 million already spent of a total $1.5 billion in promised federal dollars.
The bill would increase hotel room taxes statewide by 1 percentage point to 10.25 percent for 13 years and would extend a surcharge on the general excise tax — a business tax often passed to customers — on Oahu for three years. It also would give the state a role in reviewing rail spending by having the state comptroller and finance director review receipts before handing over money to rail officials, said House Speaker Scott Saiki.
"If rail is going to succeed in the long term, then the city needs to contain costs, and it needs to start doing that now," Saiki said. "If rail exponentially goes over budget again, it will be very, very difficult for the Legislature to act upon a request for more funding."
Tourism officials have criticized the proposal to raise the hotel tax — officially called the transient accommodation tax — saying if hotel prices are too expensive visitors will go elsewhere. Saiki countered that whenever the hotel tax has been increased in the past, it has not impacted tourism.
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell says the $2.4 billion funding bill is not enough to close the funding gap. But lawmakers crafted the funding package using numbers provided by the city, and based on those figures it will be enough, said Rep. Sylvia Luke, House Finance Committee chairwoman.
Comments