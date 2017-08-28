FILE - In this June 2, 2017 file photo, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. The inspector general at the EPA has opened an inquiry into Pruitt’s frequent taxpayer-funded travel to his home in Oklahoma.
FILE - In this June 2, 2017 file photo, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. The inspector general at the EPA has opened an inquiry into Pruitt’s frequent taxpayer-funded travel to his home in Oklahoma. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo
FILE - In this June 2, 2017 file photo, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. The inspector general at the EPA has opened an inquiry into Pruitt’s frequent taxpayer-funded travel to his home in Oklahoma. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo

More Politics News

EPA watchdog reviewing agency chief's trips home to Oklahoma

By MICHAEL BIESECKER Associated Press

August 28, 2017 4:52 PM

WASHINGTON

The inspector general at the Environmental Protection Agency has opened an inquiry into Administrator Scott Pruitt's frequent taxpayer-funded travel to his home in Oklahoma.

The office notified EPA in a letter Monday that it would audit his travel records through the end of July. The letter, a copy of which was sent to Pruitt, says the inquiry will seek to determine the extent and cost of Pruitt's trips, as well as his security team and aides who travelled with him. The audit will also examine whether EPA's travel policies were violated.

The Associated Press and other media outlets reported in July that Pruitt's expense reports from his first three months in office showed he traveled to Oklahoma at least 10 times, typically leaving Washington on Fridays and returning Mondays.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot
Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

View More Video