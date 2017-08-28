Activists blame Mexican government for near-loss of porpoise

FILE - In this July 8, 2017 file photo, a young woman with the World Wildlife Fund carries a papier mache replica of the critically endangered porpoise known as the vaquita marina, during an event in front of the National Palace calling on the Mexican government to take additional steps to protect the world's smallest marine mammal, in Mexico City. Conservation groups say in a report released Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, the Mexican government's lack of action is to blame for the near-extinction of the critically endangered vaquita marina porpoise. Rebecca Blackwell, File AP Photo