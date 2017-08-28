More Politics News

Murder trial of ex-Coast Guardsman opens with jury selection

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 3:10 PM

BARNSTABLE, Mass.

Jury selection in the trial of a former Coast Guardsman charged with killing a fellow petty officer and injuring her wife and a police officer in Massachusetts has started.

The Cape Cod Times reports that the murder trial of Adrian Loya began Monday in Barnstable Superior Court.

Prosecutors say Loya forced his way into a Bourne condominium in February 2015 and killed Coast Guard Petty Officer Lisa Trubnikova, injured her wife, Petty Officer Anna Trubnikova, then shot responding Officer Jared MacDonald.

Loya, of Chesapeake, Virginia, has pleaded not guilty and his lawyer says he plans an insanity defense.

Attorney Drew Segadelli has said his client has a mental illness and didn't understand that his actions were wrong.

Loya has been held at a state mental health facility since his arrest.

