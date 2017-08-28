More Politics News

Facebook expands partnership with Arkansas schools

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 3:08 PM

HOT SPRINGS, Ark.

Facebook is expanding a partnership with Arkansas and will donate virtual reality kits to every public high school in the state.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Monday the state and the social media giant are expanding the TechStart Partnership, which was announced earlier this year to generate interest in computer science careers and instruction.

Facebook originally donated 400 virtual reality classroom kits, including computers, cameras and Oculus Rift equipment, to approximately 250 schools.

Hutchinson said the new agreement expands the donation all of the more than 360 public high schools in the state.

Each school will also receive an Oculus Rift touch controller and 30 virtual reality viewers.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot
Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

View More Video