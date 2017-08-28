More Politics News

New director of Georgia Forestry Commission announced

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 2:59 PM

ATLANTA

Georgia's governor has announced a new leader for the Georgia Forestry Commission.

Gov. Nathan Deal said in a news release Monday that state Rep. Chuck Williams will become the agency's director on Friday. His nomination was approved by the commission earlier this month.

Williams fills a vacancy left by the retirement of former director Robert Farris in May.

Deal said that, as a forest landowner, Williams has a "keen understanding of the forestry community in our state and country."

Williams has served in the state House of Representatives since August 2011. He has held leadership roles on several committees, including Agriculture and Consumer Affairs and Natural Resources and Environment. And he has held leadership positions at a number of forestry and agricultural organizations, including the forestry commission.

