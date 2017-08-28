US interior secretary urges mining ban near Yellowstone

FILE - This Nov. 21, 2016, file photo shows Emigrant Peak towering over the Paradise Valley in Montana north of Yellowstone National Park, the day U.S. officials announced a ban on new mining claims across more than 30,000 acres in the area. U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says he wants to speed up a proposal to block new gold mining claims on public lands near Yellowstone National Park and will consider blocking other types of mining. Matthew Brown, File AP Photo