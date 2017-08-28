California seeks to boost electric-car rebate program

This April 25, 2016, photo shows an electric Fiat plugged into a charging station in a parking lot in Los Angeles. California could spend up to $3 billion under a bill that would widely expand its consumer rebate program for zero-emission vehicles. The Legislature is pushing forward a bill that could lift rebates from $2,500 to $10,000 or more for a compact electric car. Current rebates have done little to boost sales. Richard Vogel AP Photo