Man hospitalized after shooting at officers

Authorities say a man opened fire on a West Virginia State Police trooper and a deputy during a traffic stop.
Boone County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Chad Barker said in a news release that the officers were conducting a traffic stop together near Orgas on Sunday when 36-year-old James Cantley started shooting at them before the officers could get out of a police cruiser. Authorities say Cantley fired several rounds before the officers could return fire. Cantley was the only person in the vehicle.
News outlets report Cantley was injured in the shooting and airlifted to the hospital. Once released, authorities say Cantley will be charged with attempted murder for the shooting.
It's unclear if he has a lawyer.
