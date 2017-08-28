More Politics News

State revokes medical license of ex-mayor who took bribes

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 1:39 PM

PASSAIC, N.J.

State officials have revoked the medical license of a former New Jersey mayor who is now serving a prison term for taking $110,000 in bribes.

The state Board of Medical Examiners recently issued a series of orders against Alex Blanco, a podiatrist who was the mayor of Passaic. The state determined that Blanco's actions constituted a "crime involving moral turpitude" and professional misconduct.

Blanco, a Democrat, pleaded guilty to a bribery charge in November 2016. He received a 27-month prison term in April.

Prosecutors say Blanco took the bribes from two developers in exchange for sending federal housing funds to a failed low-income housing project.

Blanco can reapply for his medical license after five years or after his prison sentence is complete.

