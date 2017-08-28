Arkansas city mulls court order for hotel engineering report

Hot Springs officials are considering seeking a court order to urge local hotel to release an engineering report that says the hotel isn't safe.
The city has access to the report and can view it at any time, Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa General Manager Bob Martorana told The Sentinel-Record . But he said he won't give the city a copy because the hotel paid for it.
"We shared it with (Chief Building Official) Mike Scott for several months," Martorana said. "It's what he referred to in outlining the repairs that need to be made."
City Manager David Frasher said the city wants a copy of the report for its files.
"We're contemplating getting a court order," Frasher said. "We've asked them for a copy, but they've refused to release it to us. Our chief building official has examined it at length, but we'd like to have a copy for our files."
Frasher said the city could commission an independent report, which may recommend more extensive action.
"The city can commission an independent report under the building code if it wanted to," Frasher said. "(The Arlington) hired a contractor to give them a report. If you're paying someone to audit you, they're likely to give you a favorable answer."
The hotel's engineering report was conducted after the city issued a notice of unsafe conditions in June 2016.
City officials issued an enforcement letter this month, saying the hotel will be closed if safety concerns aren't addressed by November.
