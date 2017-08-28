The Latest: Bevin to hold Facebook Q&A on pensions

The Latest on efforts to fix Kentucky's public pension systems (all times local):
12:15 p.m.
Kentucky's Republican governor says he will answer questions about the state's struggling retirement system on his Facebook page .
Gov. Matt Bevin has asked state workers and teachers to submit questions on his official Facebook page about the state's retirement system. He says he will answer them beginning at 8 p.m. Monday via Facebook Live.
Independent consultants say state officials need an extra $700 million a year to save its pension systems. Monday, those consultants are scheduled to tell lawmakers what they can do to generate that extra money.
Bevin is expected to call a special session of the state legislature later this year to address the problem.
On Facebook, Bevin wrote that "For those retired, for those working, and for those yet to come: we WILL fix our pension systems."
10:48 a.m.
Independent consultants have said Kentucky needs an extra $700 million a year to save its public pension systems, and now lawmakers will hear some ideas on where that money could come from.
The Public Pension Oversight Board is scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. Monday to hear the final recommendations of an audit by the PFM Group. Kentucky's public pension systems are among the worst funded in the country. Officials estimate the state is $33 billion short of the money it will need to pay retirement benefits over the next 30 years.
In May, the PFM Group told lawmakers they needed an extra $700 million a year to save the system. That's in addition to the $2 billion taxpayers are scheduled to spend on pensions this year.
