Flags lowered for Army specialist killed during training

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo has ordered flags lowered to half-staff to honor an Army specialist killed during a training exercise.
Twenty-year-old Spc. Matthew Turcotte, of North Smithfield, was killed early Wednesday during an exercise using live ammunition at Colorado's Fort Carson.
The governor ordered that the Rhode Island flag and U.S. flag be lowered Monday and returned to full staff at sunrise the day he is interred. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.
Raimondo calls Turcotte a dedicated soldier, and says he gave his life in service of our nation. She says Rhode Islanders send prayers and condolences to his family.
Turcotte joined the Army in August 2015. He was assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, part of the 4th Infantry Division based at Fort Carson.
