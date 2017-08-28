More Politics News

Rep. Rob Bishop says 2018 re-election bid will be his last

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 12:18 PM

LAYTON, Utah

U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop says his 2018 re-election bid will be his last.

Bishop made the pledge not to seek another two-year term in the U.S. House on Friday while he held a town hall meeting in Layton.

The eight-term Republican congressman from Brigham City said he'd leave after 2020, completing six years as the chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources.

Bishop is a former state lawmaker, state Republican Party chairman and high school teacher.

He represents Utah's 1st Congressional District, which includes the northernmost parts of Utah, including Ogden and Logan.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot
Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

View More Video