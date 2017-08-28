President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, following his return after spending the weekend at nearby Camp David, Md.,
President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, following his return after spending the weekend at nearby Camp David, Md., Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP Photo
President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, following his return after spending the weekend at nearby Camp David, Md., Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP Photo

More Politics News

OSCE media watchdog: Trump's comments harm the media's role

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 11:51 AM

VIENNA

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe says its media freedom representative has criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's comments about the media in a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

The OSCE says Harlem Desir's letter cites Trump at an Aug. 22 rally in Phoenix, Arizona as calling the media "truly dishonest," ''fake," ''bad" and "crooked."

It quotes Desir on Monday as urging the U.S. administration "to refrain from delivering such attacks on the media." He says Trump's comments "degrade the essential role the media plays in every democratic society, holding governments to account."

Desir acts as a media watchdog in the OSCE region, which counts the United States among its 57 member states and encompasses Europe, Russia and much of Central Asia.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot
Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

View More Video