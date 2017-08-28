German foreign minister to meet with American counterpart

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 17, 2017 file photo, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel shakes hands with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at the State Department in Washington. German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel says he’s heading to Washington for face-to-face talks with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson amid multiple urgent issues. Gabriel said before his scheduled departure Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 that North Korea’s nuclear program, the situation in Afghanistan, the crisis in Qatar, the Iran nuclear agreement and U.S. sanctions on Russia are among the topics on his agenda. Alex Brandon, file AP Photo