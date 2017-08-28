More Politics News

Iowa governor disagrees with ban on transgender troops

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 11:59 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she disagrees with President Donald Trump's ban on transgender individuals joining the military.

The Republican governor told reporters Monday that anyone who signs up for military service deserves appreciation and respect. Her office later said Reynolds doesn't plan to take any action in response.

Trump directed the Pentagon on Friday to implement the ban and gave the agency authority to decide the future of openly transgender people already serving.

It's unclear how man transgender Iowans serve in the military. An Iowa National Guard spokesman says no one has openly declared their status as transgender. Among Iowans serving in the federal armed forces, at least one transgender Army reservist told The Des Moines Register in July that he hopes to have a full military career.

