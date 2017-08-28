More Politics News

Missouri's minimum wage law takes effect; protest planned

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 10:38 AM

ST. LOUIS

On the day that thousands of St. Louis workers get pay cuts due to a new state law, Mayor Lyda Krewson, faith leaders and others will gather in support of a higher wage.

A $10 minimum wage in St. Louis went into effect in May after a two-year court battle. Days later, the Republican-led Missouri Legislature passed a bill that requires a $7.70 per hour minimum wage statewide.

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens signed the measure, which is among several laws that became effective Monday.

Kansas City voters this month approved a higher wage, though that vote is essentially nullified by the new state law.

Supporters of the higher wage in St. Louis plan an afternoon protest, during which the Democratic mayor is expected to announce a plan moving forward.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot
Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

View More Video