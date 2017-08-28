Spokane works to educate landlords about housing voucher law

The city of Spokane is working to inform local landlords on a new law prohibiting discrimination against tenants based on the source of their income.
The Spokesman-Review reports (http://bit.ly/2wiOw0m ) beginning Friday, landlords cannot have blanket policies refusing to rent to people with housing vouchers.
Voucher programs allow a third party, usually the federal government, to pay some or all of a tenant's rent.
The largest program is Section 8, run through the Spokane Housing Authority. It has over 5,000 voucher holders across six counties.
The law allows a civil fine of up to $261 per violation.
Spokane Community, Housing and Human Services Department Director Dawn Kinder says fines are aimed at landlords who are "habitually, intentionally violating Title 18," the section of the city's municipal code dealing with human rights.
