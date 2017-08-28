Negotiations for corrections officers' contract stalled

Contract negotiations between the New Hampshire governor's office and a union representing state corrections officers remain stalled several months after the union declared an impasse.
Teamsters Local 633, which represents nearly 400 officers, said a staffing shortage is a major problem that must be addressed by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu. The Concord Monitor reports (http://bit.ly/2wBSi7O) the union also says salaries are lower compared to some police jobs and federal prison officers.
The governor's legal counsel, John Formella, said the Corrections Department budget includes a nearly 10 percent increase, which will fund 55 new positions, a new canine drug detection unit and other safety improvements.
Jeffrey Padellaro of the union said the net gain was only about 3 percent because decreases were proposed to shift differential and hazard pay.
