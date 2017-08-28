More Politics News

Negotiations for corrections officers' contract stalled

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 9:48 AM

CONCORD, N.H.

Contract negotiations between the New Hampshire governor's office and a union representing state corrections officers remain stalled several months after the union declared an impasse.

Teamsters Local 633, which represents nearly 400 officers, said a staffing shortage is a major problem that must be addressed by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu. The Concord Monitor reports (http://bit.ly/2wBSi7O) the union also says salaries are lower compared to some police jobs and federal prison officers.

The governor's legal counsel, John Formella, said the Corrections Department budget includes a nearly 10 percent increase, which will fund 55 new positions, a new canine drug detection unit and other safety improvements.

Jeffrey Padellaro of the union said the net gain was only about 3 percent because decreases were proposed to shift differential and hazard pay.

