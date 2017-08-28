Rohingya refugees storm Bangladeshi border as pushback fails

Members of Myanmar's Muslim Rohingya ethnic minority who were pushed back by Bangladeshi border guards earlier in the day rush back to the Bangladeshi side upon hearing gun shots from the Myanmar side in, Ghumdhum, Bangladesh, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. Several hundred Rohingya who were trying to flee Myanmar are stuck in a "no man's land" at the Myanmar - Bangladesh border. Mushfiqul Alam AP Photo