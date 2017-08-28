Philly can't immediately release officer names in shootings

A Philadelphia judge has ruled the city can't immediately release the names of police officers involved in shootings.
The judge issued a temporary injunction Friday after the Fraternal Order of Police sued. That happened because Black Lives Matter protesters gathered outside the home of Officer Ryan Pownall, who is on administrative leave for shooting an allegedly armed man June 8. The shooting is under review because police say it appears the man was shot in the buttocks as he ran away; police found a loaded weapon at the scene.
The temporary restraining order says the city must wait 72 hours to release an officer's name, during which time the union can challenge the city's attempt to release the name.
A full hearing on whether to extend the court order is Sept. 29.
